Local administration to decide on reopening of schools in Maharashtra

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 15:40 IST

Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday said the decision on reopening schools will have to be taken by the local administration of each and every city and district. They have been empowered to take the decision considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

“The state government has taken a decision on reopening physical classes of class 9 to 11 students, but for schools, local administration will have to take a decision. Districts having coronavirus cases should take a decision after discussing with all the concerned authorities such as district collectors, education officials etc. They are directed to take a call considering both the health and studies of the students,” Gaikwad said.

“Online classes will continue even if physical classes cannot be started due to the pandemic crisis in schools,” the school education minister added.

The state government on November 7 decided to resume physical classroom sessions for class 9 to 12 students from November 23. However, there will be no daily classes as schools have been directed to open every alternate day and that too, only for four hours.