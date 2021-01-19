London schools could re-open first after lockdown: Official
Schools in London and southeast England could re-open ahead of the rest of the country after lockdown because the capital and surrounding areas were the first to be affected by the new strain of coronavirus, according to Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries.
It’s a “reasonable assumption” some schools could re-open after the half-term break in mid-February as promised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Harries told a meeting of Parliament’s education committee on Tuesday. But a regional approach will probably be needed due to varying infection rates, she said.
“It’s likely that as we’re hopefully starting to see some glimmers of hope that London has been affected earlier by the new variant, that may move across the country,” Harries said. Asked by lawmakers whether there could be a regional or phased system for reopening schools, she replied: “It’s likely that we will have some sort of regional separation of interventions.”
Johnson’s government has made the full re-opening of schools a key priority as it plots a course out of England’s third national lockdown. Much is riding on the prime minister’s pledge to vaccinate the most vulnerable people by the middle of next month, which ministers hope will allow the gradual relaxation of social-distancing rules and enable the economy to re-open.
But just as infection rates differ across the country, so differences are emerging in the pace of vaccination program. Even one of Johnson’s Cabinet ministers, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, questioned the uneven way in which the shots are being administered.
Asked about vaccination rates in different parts of the country, Johnson’s spokesman, Jamie Davies, told reporters supplies are being directed to any areas that may be falling behind. He also reiterated the government’s priority to re-open schools as soon as possible.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayush NEET UG counselling 2020 registration begins, here's direct link
- Candidates can register online at aaccc.gov.in on or before January 24, 2021, till 12 noon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
London schools could re-open first after lockdown: Official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NTA Recruitment 2021: 58 vacancies for stenographer and others on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at nta.ac.in on or before February 18, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OSSSC Recruitment 2021: 600 vacancies for Pharmacists on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at osssc.gov.in on or before February 6, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC CHSL marks 2021 to be released today
- Once the marks are uploaded, candidates will be able to check the SSC CHSL Marks online at ssc.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BAM varsity to start courses on Buddhism, Ambedkar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKSSB Recruitment 2021: 232 Library Assistant and other posts on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at jkssb.nic.in on or before January 31, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Mains 2021: Education Ministry waives off 75% in Class 12
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021: Subject-wise study plan to ace the exam
- Given below is a subject-wise study plan exclusively prepared for students aiming to qualify JEE (Main) 2021 with a high percentile score.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC JHT, SHT, junior translator paper 1 results declared at ssc.nic.in
- Staff Selection Commission on Tuesday released the results for junior hindi translator, senior hindi translator and junior translator paper 1 exams. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SBI PO mains admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
- Candidates who have qualified for the SBI PO mains 2021 can download their admit card online at sbi.co.in on or before January 29, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS SO Mains: Last minute strategies for acing the exam
- The IBPS SO exam has four sections — Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness, Reasoning and Computer Aptitude in addition to English Language.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TANCET 2021 registration for admission to PG Courses in Anna University begins
- Anna University Admission: The online registration process for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021 has begun on Tuesday, January 19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICAI CA January 2021: Notice for Kolkata exam centre change released
- The institute will conduct the ICAI CA foundation examination 2021 from January 21 to 28, 2021, at various centres spread across the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MHT CET B.Pharma Admissions: Revised schedule released, check here
- Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released a revised schedule for CAP Round 2 for admissions to MHT CET 2020 B. Pharma courses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox