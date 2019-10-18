e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Lucknow University fines student Rs 20000 for stealing a meal

In a shocking incident, the Lucknow University (LU) has imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on a BA second year student for having a meal at the central mess without being authorised to do so.

education Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:46 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
In a shocking incident, the Lucknow University (LU) has imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on a BA second year student for having a meal at the central mess without being authorised to do so
In a shocking incident, the Lucknow University (LU) has imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on a BA second year student for having a meal at the central mess without being authorised to do so(Subhankar Chakraborty/HT file)
         

In a shocking incident, the Lucknow University (LU) has imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on a BA second year student for having a meal at the central mess without being authorised to do so. The student has also been asked to submit an affidavit on Rs 100 stamp paper.

According to reports, the incident took place on September 3 when the student Ayush Singh, who is a day scholar, went to the central mess and took lunch. As per rules, only hostellers are allowed to take meals in the central mess.

“Someone informed the proctor who came and caught hold of the student having his meal. Ayush Singh immediately apologised and said that he was feeling very hungry and, therefore, had the meal. He also promised not to break the rules in future,” said a student.

Proctor, Prof Vinod Kumar Singh, however, served a notice to Ayush Singh and has asked him to deposit the amount of the fine within a week or face further disciplinary action.

The proctor said he had information that the student in question had been frequently taking meals in the central mess under fake names in the register.

However, the students are upset at the action. “He has apologised and if the authorities wanted, they could have asked him to pay for the meal. Asking him to pay Rs 20,000 is unfair because one eats only when one is hungry. Ayush did not take away anything from the university,” said a group of students, who are supporting Ayush.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 17:46 IST

tags
top news
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
Special PMLA court sends HDIL promoters Rakesh, Sarang Wadhwan to ED custody till 22nd Oct in PMC Bank case
Special PMLA court sends HDIL promoters Rakesh, Sarang Wadhwan to ED custody till 22nd Oct in PMC Bank case
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
Sarfaraz sacked, Pakistan name Azhar & Babar as new captains
Sarfaraz sacked, Pakistan name Azhar & Babar as new captains
Let employees work from home, CPCB tells private firms, govt in Delhi-NCR
Let employees work from home, CPCB tells private firms, govt in Delhi-NCR
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News