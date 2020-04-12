Lucknow University to provide counselling to stressed police personnel during lockdown

education

In a major reprieve to the over-stressed police personnel of the state police, Lucknow University (LU) will provide them assistance in relieving stress, caused by their increased workload due to ongoing lockdown.

An agreement between the university administration and police department was signed on Friday in this regard.

According to the university officials, professors of the university`s psychology department will be in touch with the police personnel, deployed at the emergency response service 112 of the state police.

“The workload of police personnel, deployed at 112, has increased manifold due the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. They are now handling calls from people, stuck in the lockdown with no food or medicine as they have also to deal with usual crime incidents. This excess work pressure may put undue stress on the police personnel,” said a senior UP police official.

Considering this, Lucknow University had approached police to assist them to let go of their stress.

LU spokesperson Duregesh Srivastav said,” As per the agreement, our teachers will help police personnel, who are overstressed, due to long hours of work and are dealing with personal risk and emotional trauma every day. Coordinator of this programme will be Dr Archana Shukla from the department of psychology.”

Earlier the university had started its online/ telephonic counselling for students, suffering from anxiety and other mental disorders to help them during the lockdown.

According to experts, people with underlying mental health issues face several difficulties in the lockdown. Considering this, LU is offering its services through counselling of students of the entire university to empower them with right information and much needed emotional support.

Teachers of the psychology department are providing counselling services to those suffering in any manner due to the isolation, experienced during the crucial period of self-quarantine in fight against Covid-19 outbreak.