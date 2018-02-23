Lucknow University to unveil major examination reforms from next year

Lucknow University will unveil major examination reforms from next year, with a semester system replacing the annual examinations and introduction of OMR sheet with multiple choice objective questions.

“The examination for odd semesters (first, third and fifth semester) will be on OMR and for that even semester will be written. For the OMR-based examination, there will be 80 questions to be answered in 90 minutes,” vice chancellor SP Singh said on Friday.

After university had decided to switch over to semester system from 2018-19 session for BA, BSc and BCom courses in the university and colleges, officials announced there will be six papers in each semester.

“This will be uniform across BA, BSc and BCom. All the papers will constitute of 4 units, one unit of 10 hours duration of teaching; each such paper will be of 4 credits. Number of hours will be indicated in each of the topics in all the units of the syllabus,” Singh added.

“The pass marks for each semester examination paper will be 36%, students will have to get 40% aggregate to pass. There will be division of 100 marks for each paper in 80:20 ratio. 80 marks will be for the semester theory examination and 20 for continuous internal assessment,” he said.

Out of 20 marks for internal assessment, 10 will be for project/extension activity including NCC, NSS or cultural aspects. Students involved in these activities will have to prepare and submit file in their respective departments, the file submitted will be hand written; 5 marks will be awarded for attendance and 5 marks for presentation.

In the courses that have practical in the syllabus, practical will be taught in the alternate semesters, said LU spokesman NK Pandey.

These decisions were taken at a meeting of the varsity officials on Friday.