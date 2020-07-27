Madhya Pradesh 12th Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check scores

education

Madhya Pradesh 12th Result 2020: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Monday announced the MP Class 12th results on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the examination can check their MPBSE Class 12 results online at our HT Portal.

Direct link to check MP Class 12 results 2020 on HT Portal.

How to check MP board 12th Result 2020:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the MP Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘MP Board 12th result 2020’

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step: 6-- Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

This year, around 8.5 lakh students have taken the Madhya Pradesh Class 12 or intermediate exam. The exams were scheduled to be held from March 2 to 31. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the board had to postpone the class 12 exams that were scheduled between March 20 and 31. Later, the board decided to conduct the remaining class 12 exams from June 9 to 16, only for important subjects that are necessary for students to get admission to higher education institutions.

Alternatively, students can also check their MPBSE Class 12 exam results on the following websites:

mpbse results.nic.in, mbpse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, jagranjosh.com, fastresults.in, livehindustan.com, and hindi.news18.com

Direct link to check MPBSE Class 12 results on official website.

Students can check their MP board class 12 results online at mpbse.nic.in.

How to check Results on the official website:

1. Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ MP Board 12th result 2020”

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will appear on the display screen

5. Download the MP Board class 12 results and take its print out for future references.

Last year, 7.5 lakh students had appeared in the MP Board class 12th exam out of which 76.31% of students passed.