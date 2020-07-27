e-paper
Home / Education / Madhya Pradesh Board 12th Result 2020: MP Board class 12 results to be declared today at 3 pm

Madhya Pradesh Board 12th Result 2020: MP Board class 12 results to be declared today at 3 pm

Madhya Pradesh Board 12th Result 2020: MPBSE will announced class 12th results at 3 pm today. Here’s everything you should know ahead of results.

Jul 27, 2020
Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MP Board 12th Result 2020
MP Board 12th Result 2020(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will declare the MP Board class 12 results today. The MPBSE officials will announce the class 12th results at 3 pm on Monday. Once the results are declared, students can check their scores at mpbse.nic.in. Students can also check their results on our HT Result portal at hindustantimes.com/examresults. Around 8.5 lakh students who have taken the exam will get their results today.

Students can also download MPBSE mobile app or MP Mobile app or Fastresults app from Google Play Store to check their results. The Madhya Pradesh class 12th results will also be available on MP Mobile App that can be downloaded from Window App Store.

Madhya Pradesh Board 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

Madhya Pradesh Board intermediate exam was scheduled to be held from March 2 to 31. However, MPBSE had to postpone some exams that were scheduled between March 20 and 31, due to Coronavirus outbreak. Later, the board decided to conduct the pending exams from June 9 to 16, only for important papers which are necessary for students to get admission to higher education institutions.

Click here to pre-register to get MP Board 12th result alert on SMS

In the year 2019, 7.5 lakh students had taken the MP Board 12th exam out of which 76.31% students passed. In the year 2018 the pass percent was 68% while in 2017 it was 67.8%.

MP Board Class 12th 2020: How to check the results on hindustantimes.com after it is announced

1) Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

2) On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

3) Go to the MP Board tab

4) Click on the link that reads ‘MP Board 12th Result 2020’

5) Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided for the purpose and submit

6) Your MP Board class 12 result will appear on the display screen

Direct link to check MP Board 12th Result 2020 on HT Result Portal

How to check MP Board 12th Result 2020 on its official website after it is declared: 

1. Students can visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

2.C lick on the link that reads, “ MP Board 12th result 2020” available on the homepage

3. Key in your credentials like roll number, etc and login

4. The MPBSE 12th Result 2020 will appear on the display screen

5. Download the MP Board class 12 results and take its print out for future references.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

