MAH MBA CET result 2020 delayed, check details here

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 13:28 IST

Due to the situation arising out of the coronavirus lockdown, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will not declare the result of MAH MBA/MMS CET 2020 tomorrow i.e., March 31, 2020. The fresh date for the declaration of the result will be notified soon.

A notice in this regard has been uploaded on the official website, which reads “New result date for MAH _ MBA / MMS CET 2020 will be declared very soon.”

The MBA/MMS CET 2020 computer-based examinations were conducted on March 14 and 15, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates on the result date.

Meanwhile, UPSC has also deferred the NDA, NA examination scheduled to be conducted on April 19, 2020, until further notice.