Maharashtra: Class 10 geography, work experience exams cancelled

The decision to issue marks or grades will be taken up as per procedure laid down by the Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, she said.

education Updated: Apr 13, 2020 08:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. (twitter/@VarshaEGaikwad)
Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. (twitter/@VarshaEGaikwad)
         

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Sunday announced the cancellation of Class X Geography and Work Experience examinations in view of the lockdown on place for the novel coronavirus.

The decision to issue marks or grades will be taken up as per procedure laid down by the Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, she said.

The Class IX and XI exams have been cancelled and marks will be given as per first semester performance after which students will be promoted to the next class, Gaikwad said.

