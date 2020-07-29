Maharashtra 10th Result 2020: MSBSHE SSC result to be declared today, all you need to know

education

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 08:54 IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: The wait is about to end. Over 17 lakh students who took the Maharashtra Board class 10th exam will get their results today. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education(MSBSHSE) will release the Maharashtra SSC Results 2020 at 1pm today, July 29. Students will be able to check their results online at www.mahresult.nic.in.

Out of the 17 lakh students who took the Maharashtra SSC exam, 3.91 lakh were from the Mumbai division alone. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, MSBSHE had to cancel the last Geography paper which was scheduled to be held on March 23.

Assessment Scheme:

The Maharashtra board would consider marks of written exams only while calculating average scores for the cancelled paper. Of the total 600 marks that students write their papers for, 480 marks are for written exams and 120 for internal assessments. With the cancellation of the 40 marks written paper of Geography, the written total would now be 440.

Oral exams introduced:

The education department had also reintroduced oral exams for languages and social sciences this year after the overall pass percentage of students seeing a dip in 2019 due to the scrapping of orals. The Mumbai divisional board had also introduced a new rule wherein private candidates were not allowed to change their exam centres at the last minute.

Revaluation:

Students who are not satisfied with their marks and want to apply for revaluation can apply online at the board’s portal online from July 30, 2020.

(With inputs from Ankita Bhatkhande in Mumbai)