Maharashtra Board 2019: No HSC paper leak, say cops; teen allowed to write exams

A day after a criminal case was filed against a Class 12 exam candidate who was found taking photographs of the question paper in the exam hall, the police, on Friday, ruled out the question of a paper leak after confirming that the photograph had not been sent to multiple people.

The education board has, therefore, allowed the 18-year-old student to appear for the rest of the papers, pending inquiry.

The student is appearing for the exams as a private candidate — not attached to a college — at Patuck Technical Junior College, Santacruz.

The student was caught by an invigilator while he was trying to hide the mobile phone, around 45 minutes after the exam had started at 11am. “The invigilator found the movements of the student suspicious and approached him, only to find him hiding a phone,” said a police officer.

The student had sent the image to an unidentified girl who he had met online.

“It’s not clear why he sent it. He was not given any money to send the image and the intention behind this move is thus unclear. It is, however, clear that he did not pass the image to multiple contacts,” said an officer from the Vakola police station where an FIR was registered under the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982.

The Mumbai division of the Maharashtra education board has allowed the student to appear for the remaining papers pending enquiry.

“As per the norms of the board, the student will be allowed to write his papers but the board’s internal committee will decide his fate after an enquiry and subject to police investigation,” said Krishnakumar Patil, chairperson, Mumbai divisional board.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 08:30 IST