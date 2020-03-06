e-paper
Maharashtra Budget 2020: 1 lakh jobless youth to be trained over 5 years

The plan was to train one lakh jobless youth in the 21-28 age group, who have passed at least Class X, by spending Rs 5,000 per month on each of them over a period of five years.

The Maharashtra government will train one lakh youth to increase their employability in the next five years, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced during his 2020-21 budget speech on Friday.

He told the Assembly the plan was to train one lakh jobless youth in the 21-28 age group, who have passed at least Class X, by spending Rs 5,000 per month on each of them over a period of five years.

“Candidates will be trained for a given period of time in traditional and new industry sectors in state-run, semi- government and private establishments under Apprenticeship Act 1961. A website will be developed to execute and monitor this scheme,” he said.

He said the scheme will be rolled out from August 15, and sectors will include e-commerce, call centres, tourism, hospitality, fin-tech, telecom, textile and others.

Pawar also said he was expecting Rs 12,000 crore investment from the private sector, along with Rs 1500 crore the state government will put in over the next three years, to modernise Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

