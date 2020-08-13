e-paper
Home / Education / Maharashtra Governor asks varsities to spread awareness on organ donation

Maharashtra Governor asks varsities to spread awareness on organ donation

Koshyari has asked vice chancellors of universities in the state to create awareness about organ donation among students, teachers, staff and the general public from Thursday till August 20, a press release issued by the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday said.

education Updated: Aug 13, 2020 11:48 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Mumbai
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.(HT file)
         

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked all universities in the state to observe Organ Donation Week from Thursday and spread awareness among people about the importance of organ donation.

World Organ Donation Day is observed every year on August 13.

Koshyari has asked vice chancellors of universities in the state to create awareness about organ donation among students, teachers, staff and the general public from Thursday till August 20, a press release issued by the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday said.

The governor’s instructions have been conveyed to vice chancellors by his principal secretary, it said.

Many universities have communicated that they are organising awareness programmes on Thursday, the statement said.

