e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Maharashtra Governor inaugurates Atma Nirbhar Bharat Cell of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University

Maharashtra Governor inaugurates Atma Nirbhar Bharat Cell of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University

The cell has been created to promote innovation and creativity among youths and students from Maharashtra, the Governor’s office informed.

education Updated: Aug 16, 2020 17:29 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Raigad
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.(HT file)
         

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday virtually inaugurated Atma Nirbhar Bharat Cell of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, said Governor’s office.

The cell has been created to promote innovation and creativity among youths and students from Maharashtra, the Governor’s office informed.

The Governor called for adopting and promoting mother tongue, awakening self-confidence and encouraging enterprise among youths to create Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, VC Dr Rama Sastry, Vice Chancellors of various universities, Principals were present in the event.

tags
top news
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
India sends equipment, personnel to Mauritius to contain oil spill
India sends equipment, personnel to Mauritius to contain oil spill
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
‘Keep hope alive’: Kerala CM looks back at state’s fight with Covid-19
‘Keep hope alive’: Kerala CM looks back at state’s fight with Covid-19
2 arrested in connection with Bulandshahr topper’s death case in UP
2 arrested in connection with Bulandshahr topper’s death case in UP
‘We have him in yellow; see you on 19th at toss’: Rohit’s message to Dhoni
‘We have him in yellow; see you on 19th at toss’: Rohit’s message to Dhoni
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In