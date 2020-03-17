Maharashtra govt postpones all higher education exams amid coronavirus outbreak

education

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 09:06 IST

Maharashtra Health Minister, Rajesh Tope on Monday announced that all higher education exams have been postponed until further notice due to coronavirus outbreak, this does not include Class X and XII exams.

The examinations of private universities and colleges have been postponed.

He also said, “All Gram Panchayat elections have been delayed for three months and the same has been informed to the Election Commission of India,”

He said,” The government has added three locations of virus hotspot to the list of places where coronavirus is widespread. Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and the United States have been added to the list of seven other countries that have been declared virus hotspot and people travelling from these places will be divided into three categories.

He added that the travellers will be put in “home quarantine until March 31 and the same time will be used to check if the traveller is a possible patient,”

Tope said that various measures have been taken to ensure cleanliness and hygiene in the Mantralaya

“To ensure there is no dirtiness in the Mantralaya people from outside have been banned entry moreover, collectors and officials have been adviced to not call people from outside,” he added.

He also added, “All the officials of railways have been told to make arrangements for more security, so far Maharashtra has recorded 38 confirmed cases,”