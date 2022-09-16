Home / Education / Maharashtra PSC SI Mains admit card 2022 out at www.mpsc.gov.in, how to download

Maharashtra PSC SI Mains admit card 2022 out at www.mpsc.gov.in, how to download

Published on Sep 16, 2022 05:11 PM IST

MPSC) has released the admit card for Maharashtra Secondary Services Non- Gazetted group and Main Examination 2022 paper 2 police Sub-Inspector.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card for Maharashtra Secondary Services Non- Gazetted group and Main Examination 2022 paper 2 police Sub-Inspector. The admit card is available on the official website at mpsc.gov.in. The examination is scheduled to be held on September 25.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Here's the direct link to check download the admit card

Candidate are advised to follow instruction mentioned on the admit card.

Maharashtra PSC SI Mains admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at mpsconline.gov.in

Login to your account

Key in all the required details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference.

