Maharashtra SSC: A day after surgery, this teen appears for Board Exam

A 15-year-old Class 10 student, who went through an emergency surgery a day before the board exams started, has been allowed a writer.

Vishal Maurya, a student of Home of Faith English School in Thane, had contracted a terrible infection on his left hand a few days before the board exams commenced. While he was taking medicines to tackle the infection, it became worse with severe swelling on his left hand.

On Thursday, just a day before board exams began, he had to undergo an emergency surgery to remove the infected part. With the dressing on his left hand, Vishal was unable to write his exams and therefore applied for a writer. The board considered his request and allotted him a writer.

“I cannot hold the answer sheet with my left hand, which would make it difficult for me to write my papers and especially draw diagrams. My hand is paining a lot after the surgery but I am hoping to give my best in whatever way I can,” said Vishal, whose father works as a vegetable vendor in Thane.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 09:32 IST