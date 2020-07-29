e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Maharashtra SSC Results 2020: How to check MSBSHSE Class 10th results online

Maharashtra SSC Results 2020: How to check MSBSHSE Class 10th results online

Maharashtra SSC Results 2020: Once the results are declared, students who have appeared in the Maharashtra class 10 examination will be able to check their results on Maharashtra Board’s official website mahresult.nic.in

education Updated: Jul 29, 2020 12:40 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharashtra SSC Results 2020.
Maharashtra SSC Results 2020.(HT file )
         

Maharashtra SSC Results 2020: The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Maharashtra SSC or class 10 results on Wednesday at 1 pm on its official website.

However,the Maharashtra board has shared the results statistics before the declaration. A total of 93.32% of students have passed the examination.

Follow Maharashtra SSC Results 2020 live updates

Once the results are declared, students who have appeared in the Maharashtra class 10 examination will be able to check their results on Maharashtra Board’s official website mahresult.nic.in

Students can also check their Maharashtra SSC examination from the following website:

Maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra, mahresult.nic.in

How to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 on the official website:

1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SSC Examination Result 2020”

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The result will appear on the display screen

5) Take a print out

tags
top news
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
Ashok Gehlot meets governor after he sends back proposal on assembly session again
Ashok Gehlot meets governor after he sends back proposal on assembly session again
Rajasthan Guv cancels Independence Day event over Covid-19 situation
Rajasthan Guv cancels Independence Day event over Covid-19 situation
Indian Navy deepens watch to check China ambitions
Indian Navy deepens watch to check China ambitions
From theft to cheating: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father charges against Rhea Chakraborty
From theft to cheating: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father charges against Rhea Chakraborty
LIVE: UK to receive 60 million does of Covid-19 vaccine from GSK, Sanofi
LIVE: UK to receive 60 million does of Covid-19 vaccine from GSK, Sanofi
India’s Covid tally crosses 1.5 million, Delhi gears up for 2nd Sero survey
India’s Covid tally crosses 1.5 million, Delhi gears up for 2nd Sero survey
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In