MSBSHSE 10th SSC Result 2020: 93.32% of students pass Maharashtra class 10 exams

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 12:52 IST

MSBSHSE 10th SSC Result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday shared statistics of the Class 10 board exam results. The board will release the results of the SSC, or Class 10 board examination online at 1 pm on July 29.

Follow MSBSHSE 10th SSC Result 2020 live update

The overall success rate (freshers and repeaters) for the state is 93.32% up from last year’s 75.53%. The freshers recorded a success rate of 95.30% while 75.86% of repeaters passed.

Once the results are announced, students who have appeared in the MSBSHSE class 10 examination will be able to check their marks on Maharashtra Board’s official website mahresult.nic.in

Students can also check their Maharashtra SSC examination from the following website:

Maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra, mahresult.nic.in

How to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 on official website:

1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SSC Examination Result 2020”

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The result will appear on the display screen

5) Take a print out of your results for future reference.