Maharashtra to conduct MHT CET exams from first week of October

Maharashtra to conduct MHT CET exams from first week of October

Maharashtra higher and technical education minister Uday Samant said that the decision on final dates, schedule, and how exams should be conducted will be taken in the coming days.

education Updated: Sep 02, 2020 19:51 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
MHT CET exams.
MHT CET exams.(HT file )
         

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday declared that they will be conducting state’s Common Entrance test from the first week of October. State higher and technical education minister Uday Samant said all the CET exams for all the courses will be conducted between October 1 and 15.

He said that the decision on final dates, schedule, and how exams should be conducted will be taken in the coming days.

“The state will be holding CET exams for all the courses between October 1 and 15. We are likely to conduct with MHT-CET for engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses in the first week and then the rest will be held,” said the higher and technical education minister.

“The state government is currently busy in resolving the issue of final year examinations for professional and non-professional courses. The decision is likely to be taken in the next two days, after which decision on CET will be taken. I have a received a proposal from the CET commissioner,” he added.

The state CET exam were first scheduled in June, later they were postponed to July and then deferred till further notice. The state government had been postponing the exams due to prevailing Covid-19 pandemic as it is the most affected state with maximum cases across the country.

The state CET cell conduct examinations for admission in various courses such engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, law (MHT-CET), management, architecture among others.

