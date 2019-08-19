Maharashtra will soon have common database for schools, colleges

education

In order to ensure Class 10 and 12 board exams in Maharashtra are conducted smoothly, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has decided to create a common database for all schools and colleges.

The portal will allow institutes to create their profiles and enter the required data by September 30. According to a circular released on August 16, all schools and junior colleges in the state have to create their profiles on the board’s official website and have to mention details about their infrastructure, teachers, pass percentage, enrolment among others.

“Every year, the board needs a lot of information from schools and colleges before conducting exams. Simple tasks like allotting the work of evaluation moderation and allotting exam centres requires data of the respective area,” said Sharad Khandagale, secretary, Mumbai divisional board.

He said the board has to spend a lot of time writing to the institutes who often do not send the data on time leading to delays in these processes. “Having a single database will help us get access to these details anytime during the year.” On the basis of the data entered by schools and colleges, the board plans to do a google mapping of eligible institutes for board exams.

“This would give us an idea about the institutes that exist in a particular locality depending on which board duties can be divided,” added Khandagale.

Uday Nare, a teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public School in Andheri said the move would ensure that all teachers participate in exam-related duties.

“In many schools, some junior teachers are always put to task, while the seniors often get away from assessment, supervision etc. With the details of all eligible teachers available with the board in one place, everyone will be held accountable.”

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 23:28 IST