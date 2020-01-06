e-paper
Home / Education / Mamta Banerjee condemns attack on students, teachers of JNU

Mamta Banerjee condemns attack on students, teachers of JNU

The students’ union claimed that its president Aishe Ghosh and many other students were injured in stone-pelting by ABVP members.

education Updated: Jan 06, 2020 09:17 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Benerjee.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Benerjee.(HT file)
         

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Benerjee on Sunday condemned the “brutality” unleashed on the students and teachers of JNU and said that a team of her party men will reach the national capital to show solidarity with them.

“We strongly condemn the brutality unleashed against students/teachers in JNU. No words enough to describe such heinous acts.

“A shame on our democracy. Trinamool delegation led by Dinesh Trivedi with Sajda Ahmed, Manas Bhunia, Vivek Gupta are headed to Delhi to show solidarity with JNU students,” she said in a statement.  Members of JNU Students’ Union and ABVP clashed on the campus Sunday evening, sources said, adding it happened during a public meeting organised by the JNU Teachers’ Association.

