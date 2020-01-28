e-paper
Home / Education / MAT CBT admit card 2020 to be released today at mat.aima.in, here’s how to download

MAT CBT admit card 2020 to be released today at mat.aima.in, here’s how to download

AIMA will be conducting the computer-based examination for Management Aptitude Test 2020 on February 2, 2020, at various centres. Read on to know more..

education Updated: Jan 28, 2020 13:26 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MAT CBT admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
         

All India Management Association will release the MAT admit card for the computer-based test today, January 28, 2020. As per the official website, MAT Admit card for CBT exam will be available to download today from 4 pm onwards. Candidates who have registered for the examination can check the update online at mat.aima.in.

AIMA will be conducting the computer-based examination for Management Aptitude Test 2020 on February 2, 2020, at various centres. Candidates must note that MAT Admit card is a mandatory document and without it they will not be allowed to sit in the examination.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘MAT Amit card 2020 for CBT exam’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in you credentials and login

5.The MAT admit card 2020 for CBT exam will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

