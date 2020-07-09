MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya 12th science, commerce, vocational results shortly, how to check scores

education

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 09:31 IST

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) will soon announce the MBOSE Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or class 12th results for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams students.Those who have taken the exam can check their results online by following four simple steps. Students must have a smartphone with an active internet connection to check their results online.

List of Websites: The MBOSE HSSLC Results 20202 will be available at www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, and www.results.shiksha.

Apps: Students can also download the ‘MBOSE Results 2020’ app on their smartphone to check their results.

Follow these steps to check MBOSE HSSLC Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the MBOSE HSSLC Results 2020 Science/ Commerce/ Vocational Results 2020 link

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other required information and submit

Your MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Step 4: Download and take its print out.

This year, around 3,615 students from Science stream and 2203 from Commerce stream have appeared in the Meghalaya Board examinations this year. The MBOSE HSSLC exam 2020 began on March 2. There are 12 candidates in the Vocational stream.