Meditation has come to the rescue of overburdened GenNext

Psychologist and psychotherapist Ariel de Mercurio reveals the scientific connect between meditation and stress busting. The Swiss national, who was in Sangam city to teach meditation techniques to budding technocrats, academicians and scientists, maintains that neuro-scientific research had also confirmed neuroplasticity of the brain and the positive impact of meditation on structural changes in the cerebral cortex.

In a tête-à-tête with Kenneth John, the meditation guru explains simple and subtle practice of meditation based on the yogic transmission in the heart which was the key to a happy and fulfilling life.

Is meditation the savior of mankind from stressful situations in present times?

The answer is not meditation but the person who meditates. We have been meditating for years, and when we practice intensely, everything changes within ourselves and in our environment. Everything is simplified. We can only see. Meditation, practiced in ancient times by sages, has once again come to the rescue of overburdened Gen Next suffering health problems while knowingly or unknowingly becoming part of the mad race for success.

What is the scientific basis behind meditation?

Neuroscientific research – particularly in the USA – confirms neuroplasticity of the brain and the positive impact of meditation on structural changes in the cerebral cortex. Research has also shown that long-term meditation was associated with increased grey matter density in the brain stem which helped better life for humans. As of today, meditation is gateway to happy, peaceful and satisfying life.

How can meditation help stress management?

Meditation brings breaks in brain activity in relation to one’s professional life. This helps realize the priorities of life on this earth. It involves turning inwards enabling one to observe all thoughts and bodily sensations, without judgment. Engaging in a daily meditation does marvelous things to the human mind like relieving stored anxiety, quieting mental chatter, enhancing focus besides improving self-esteem and feelings of confidence.

People in today’s world lead a hectic life, experience unpleasant psychological, emotional and physical situations. What form of meditation do you offer them?

The one I know and have been practising every day for years is Heartfulness meditation, based on the yogic transmission in the heart. Heartfulness is a simple and subtle practice of meditation that connects each of us with the light and love in our hearts. The Heartfulness meditation actually is based on ancient art of yogic transmission wherein all seekers with sincere interest in their evolution could experience the highest expansion of consciousness.

Does meditation help youths perform better in academics. How?

Meditation helps in better concentration without any effort. It makes it possible to better focus on the objectives and the priorities while bringing rest to the brain activities and to reload on subtle energy levels.

What form of meditation you prescribe for the young and ambitious Gen Next for leading a healthy life?

Many youth programs are held throughout India in schools and universities, as well as in the large centre of Kanha Shanti Vanam south of Hyderabad (Telangana). We also have the application HeartsApp allowing remote meditations. In my view Heartfulness meditation is the final answer for a healthy life.

