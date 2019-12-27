MH SET 2020 notification released, application process begins on Jan 1

education

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has released the official notification for Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2020. The online application process will begin on January 1, 2020 and the last date to apply is July 21, 2020.

According to the official notification, the MH SET 2020 exam will be conducted on June 28, 2020 for which the admit card will be released on June 18.

Eligibility: Candidate applying for MH SET should have a master’s degree in any of the subjects of SET. The candidates having Post Graduate diploma/certificate awarded by Indian University/Institute or Foreign degree/diploma/certificate awarded by the Foreign University/Institute should in their own interest, ascertain the equivalence* of their diploma/degree/certificate, with Master’s degree of recognized Indian Universities from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi.

“The candidates who are pursuing their Master’s degree or equivalent course or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Master’s degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed may also apply for this test,” the official notification reads.

Exam Centre: The MH-SET will be conducted at the following 15 city centers only: Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Nanded, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, & Panji (Goa).

Scheme of exam: MH SET will be conducted in objective Mode. The test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of only objective type questions and will be held on the day of Examination in two separate sessions without break. Paper 1 comprise of teaching aptitude and research aptitude. Paper 2 comprise of 100 objective type compulsory questions, (except mathematical science) based on the subject selected by the candidate.

Candidates can apply online at http://setexam.unipune.ac.in/

Click here for official notification