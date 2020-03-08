e-paper
MIDHANI Recruitment 2020: Apply for Junior Manager, Assistant Manager, and various other posts at midhani-india.in

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 18 vacancies of Junior Manager, Assistant Manager, and various other post at MIDHANI. Read on to know more...

Mar 08, 2020 12:58 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MIDHANI Recruitment 2020. (HT file)
MIDHANI Recruitment 2020. (HT file)
         

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Junior Manager, Assistant Manager, Junior Artisan, and NDT Operator on its official website. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at midhani-india.in on or before March 18, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 18 vacancies of Junior Manager, Assistant Manager, and various other post at MIDHANI. Out of which, 2 vacancies are for Junior Manager (Civil), 1 for Assistant Manager (IT - Systems Admin.), 2 for Junior Manager (Administration), 6 for Junior Artisan (Fitter) (WG-2), 3 for Junior Artisan (Electrical) (WG-2), and 4 for NDT Operator (WG-4).

Application fee:

Candidates from the general category need to make a payment of Rs 100 (registration fee) through online payment using the debit card / credit card / net banking using the payment link available. Applicants belonging to SC/ST/PWD/ESM category are not required to pay the application fee.

Educational Qualification:

1. Junior Manager (Civil): 60% of marks in B.E/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering with minimum 1 year post qualification experience in construction. Should have experience in construction and maintenance of buildings/ industrial structures/ machine foundations/ road works etc. Knowledge of site survey/estimation is preferable. Candidates must be prepared to work anywhere in India.

2. Junior Manager (Administration): Graduate with at least 55% marks and 2 years of Master’s Degree in Business Management (MBA) or an equivalent with minimum 1 year post qualification experience in administrative activities/office management.

3. Assistant Manager (IT - Systems Admin.): 60% marks in BE/B.Tech in CSE/IT/ECE or 60% marks in MCA. MCP/MCSE/VCP certification is desirable. Minimum of 2 years post qualification experience in ESX, VMWare and Windows server operating system. Exposure to Linux/ Solaris operating system is desirable.

4. Junior Artisan (Fitter): SSC + ITI (Fitter) with NAC with minimum 4 years of post-qualification experience in equipment maintenance. Experience in steel industry maintenance will be preferred.

5. Junior Artisan (Electrical): SSC + ITI (Electrical) with NAC with minimum 4 years of post-qualification experience in equipment maintenance. Experience in steel industry maintenance will be preferred.

6. NDT Operator: Candidates must have a Diploma (Metallurgy/ Mechanical) with valid NDT Level-II Certificate in Radiography Testing. An applicant should have minimum of 2 years of post NDT qualification experience in radiography testing of castings, weld-pads and/or other components. Candidate should have experience in handling X-Ray/ Gamma Ray equipment’s. Experience in digital radiography flat panel detector or CR system etc. is desirable. Candidate should have a valid TLD badge number. BARC Level-II certificate is mandatory. Experience of handling materials for critical application such as defence, aerospace etc. is desirable. Candidates possessing valid NDT Level-II certificate in other methods such as UT, PT, MT will have an added advantage.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online

