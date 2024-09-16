Minor student abducted and raped in Tripura, case filed

A student of Class five was allegedly abducted and raped in South Tripura district while she was going back to home after school, said police on Sunday. Police said that they came to know about the incident yesterday and started investigation to found that the minor girl was left near her residence by a 22-year-old youth from the same area. (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)

A case was lodged at Belonia Women police station that stated the rape-survivor didn't return from school on Saturday even after school hours. The girl was later left late evening on Saturday near her house.

Police said that they came to know about the incident yesterday and started investigation to found that the minor girl was left near her residence by a 22-year-old youth from the same area.

" We have registered a case at Belonia Women police station and started our probe into the case, " said a senior police official from Belonia.

The accused youth was charged with rape on minor, procuring or inducing a child to go somewhere with malafide intent unknown to the child, wrongful restraint, the official added.

On Thursday, a minor girl was allegedly abducted and gangraped in North Tripura district. Two youths were arrested in this regard.

Last month, two minors were arrested in South Tripura district over the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl and one of the accused also poured hot water on the girl’s private parts.