Minority students to get more fellowships:UGC

The government has increased the number of slots under the Maulana Azad National Fellowship for minority students to 1000 this year, from last year’s 756, a University Grants Commission (UGC) official said.

Muslim, Sikh, Parsi, Buddhist, Jain and Christian candidates who are enrolled in full-time Master of Philosophy (MPhil) or Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD) courses in Indian institutions and colleges can apply for these fellowships.

Under the scheme for the junior research fellowship, the beneficiary would receive a Rs 25,000 stipend, a contingency grant of Rs 1,000 and house rent allowance ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 6,000 every month.

For senior research fellowship, the monthly stipend is Rs 28,000, a contingency grant of Rs 2,000 and house rent allowance between Rs 2,200 and Rs 6,700. The house rent allowance varies depending upon the city, the UGC official said.

The effort is to facilitate the education of deserving candidates from all sections,” the official said. The fellowship holders are also known as ministry of minority affairs scholars.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 00:02 IST