MITID e-DAT B.Des final result 2020 declared at mitid.edu.in

Updated: May 20, 2020 13:10 IST

MIT Institute of Design on Tuesday declared the B.Des Final result 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at mitid.edu.in.

Earlier, the institute had released the results of e-DAT 2020 on May 13 following which it was said that the final results will be announced for the shortlisted candidates.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check the result:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “B.Des Final Result out”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The result will appear on the display screen.