Modi wants one medical, tech institute in each state to teach in mother tongue
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pitched for setting up at least one medical college and a technical institution in each state that will impart education in the native language.
He was addressing a gathering after launching 'Assam Mala' scheme to upgrade state highways and laying the foundation for two medical colleges.
"There is no dearth of talent in the villages and far-flung areas. I have a daring dream of each state having at least one medical college and a technical institution imparting education in the local language," he said, promising setting up such institutions in Assam after the assembly elections.
He said this will improve medical services in remote areas as more and more doctors will be able to reach out to people in their mother tongue and understand their problems. The two medical college and hospitals will come up in Biswanath and Charaideo districts.
In India, teaching and learning have largely been in a foreign language but that could change with the advent of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
"Taking inspiration from the National Education Policy, it will now be tried to teach all technical courses including medical, engineering in mother tongue," Modi had tweeted after the unveiling of the NEP.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students left behind in wake of Covid, teachers rush to address learning gaps
- The government has over the past few weeks reopened schools for classes 9 to 12 for the first time since classes moved online in March last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi wants one medical, tech institute in each state to teach in mother tongue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application begins for various posts, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsconline.nic.in on or before March 22, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICAI CA Foundation and Inter November results 2020 likely to be declared today
- Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate November exams will be able to check their results online at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP residential schools to reopen for Classes 9-12 from Feb 9
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IGNOU December TEE revised admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at ignou.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIFT students appeal against fee hike upheld by single judge: HC seeks centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AMU students stage protest, demand resumption of hostel facilities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools in Patna prepare to reopen for Class 6-8 students from Monday
- Schools in Patna were seen busy in sanitising premises and making necessary arrangements on Saturday to follow Covid-19 safety protocols.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM will decide on resuming classes from Standard 1-8, says Tamil Nadu minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi pitches for teaching in local language by medical colleges, tech institutes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt issues guidelines for reopening schools for classes 1-8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Learning should be a continuous process, says President Ram Nath Kovind
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Skill training given to youth living near Melghat Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Meritorious schools' in Punjab to open from Feb 9 with COVID protocols in place
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox