More men pursue PhDs than women, according to HRD Ministry data

According to HRD Ministry data, over 21,000 more men as compared to women pursue PhDs in India.

The student enrolment in the PhD programmes has also increased over the last three years.

While 1,00,792 students enrolled for the PhD programmes in universities across the country in 2014-15, the number of students registering in 2015-16 and 2016-17 was 1,09,552 and 1,23,712.

In the year 2014-15, over 21,000 more males had enrolled in the PhD programmes than females. Similarly in the subsequent years, the number was higher by 21,688 and 21,882.

The data also reveals that maximum PhDs are enroled in state public universities, followed by institutions of national importance. While 41, 566 students enroled in the state public universities for 2016-17 academic session, 26,012 of them had enroled in institutions of national importance.

A total of 17,715 students had registered for PhD in central universities whereas 16,595 of them enrolled in private universities.

Similar trends were witnessed in the years 2014-15 and 2015-16.