MP: 20-year-old MBBS student commits suicide in Ujjain

PTI | , Ujjain (mp)
Sep 13, 2024 08:49 AM IST

The student was in the second year of his medical education at the state-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College.

A 20-year-old MBBS student died allegedly by suicide at his home in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain city on Thursday, a police official said.

Madhya Pradesh: 20-year-old MBBS student commits suicide in Ujjain (Representative file photo)
Madhya Pradesh: 20-year-old MBBS student commits suicide in Ujjain (Representative file photo)

Pranshul Vyas was in the second year of his medical education at the state-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in Indore, about 50 km from Ujjain, and lived in a rented accommodation with two friends, Nanakheda police station in-charge Narendra Kumar Yadav said.

He was alone when he hanged himself in his home in Ujjain's Vasant Vihar colony.

Yadav said that no suicide note was found in the room where the student took the extreme step.

Pranshul had searched on his mobile phone how to tie a noose around the neck, the official said.

Yadav said police will question his roommates, and friends and go through his social media accounts and mobile phone to find out why he killed himself.

