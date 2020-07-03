MP board 10th result 2020: What to expect from MPBSE class 10 results

education

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 19:37 IST

MP board 10th result 2020: Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the result of the MP Board Class 10 exam on July 4 at 12 noon, said, board officials. The merit list will also be announced online.

Around 11.5 lakh students had appeared in the MPBSE Class 10 exam. This year, the board result will be announced on the basis of the best of three papers because two papers had been cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, said SK Chaurasia, public relations officer, MPBSE.

Also Read: MP Board MPBSE 10th result 2020 on July 4, here is all you should know

The passing marks will be declared on the basis of the highest marks received in three subjects. If a student fails in one subject, he/she would be declared a pass on the basis of marks of three subjects.

Also Read: MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow at mpbse.nic.in

Two years ago, Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education(MPBSE) had introduced a new system best of five-under which students have to pass only five subjects out of six.

MP Board 10th 2020: How to check the results on hindustantimes.com after it is announced

1) Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

2) On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

3) Go to the MP Board tab

4) Click on the link that reads ‘MP Board 10th Result 2020’

5) Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided for the purpose and submit

6) Your MP Board class 10 result will appear on the display screen

How to check MP Board 10th Result 2020 after it is declared:

1. Students can visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

2.C lick on the link that reads, “ MP Board 10th result 2020” available on the homepage

3. Key in your credentials like roll number, etc and login

4. The MPBSE 10th Result 2020 will appear on the display screen

5. Download the MP Board class 10 results and take its print out for future references.