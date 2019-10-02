MP TET answer key 2019 released by MP PEB at peb.mp.gov.in

education

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP PEB) has released the answer key for English paper of Madhya Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (MP TET).

MP PEB had conducted the MP TET examination on February 16, 2019. Exam of English paper was rescheduled on September 29 for which the answer key is released now.

Candidates who had appeared for the MP TET rescheduled English paper can check the answer keys online at the official website of MP PEB at peb.mp.gov.in.

How to check MP TET answer key 2019:

Visit official website of MP PEB at peb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage click on link that reads ‘Model Answer Key - High School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2018 (Re-Exam) ‘

Click on the link that reads - MP TET (Exam. Date 29/09/2019 Shift-1 Time 09:30 AM) - English (Re-Exam)

A PDF file will open

Download your answer key

Here’s the direct link to answer key

