MU to conduct annual convocation ceremony virtually this year
- MU is one of many higher education institutes across the country which chose to conduct convocation ceremonies virtually this year.
Taking into consideration the Covid-19 situation in the state at present, the University of Mumbai has decided to hold their annual convocation ceremony online this year. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 28 and will be telecast live through the MU website www.mu.ac.in.
"The degree/diploma certificates of students who graduated in the first and second half of 2020 shall be sent to their respective departments or institutes from where they graduated. Distribution of these certificates will be conducted by the individual institutes," said a statement released by the university on Friday.
Earlier this week, the university invited students to check details of their certificates on the MU website and inform the officials of any errors or changes to the certificate details, if any.
The circular further stated that the list of degree/diploma certificates with convocation numbers of candidates will be made available on the university website and candidates must note down these numbers and produce the same at their department or institutes at the time of collecting their certificates.
MU is one of many higher education institutes across the country which chose to conduct convocation ceremonies virtually this year. All the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) as well as several B-schools in Mumbai as well as around the country chose to hold virtual convocation ceremonies this time round.
