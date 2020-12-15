Mumbai FYJC third list: Cut offs remain high, 45 k students allotted colleges

education

Cut-off percentages at prominent colleges in the city remained high even in the third merit list for admissions to first year junior college (FYJC). While cut-offs for the science stream saw a marginal dip, those for commerce and arts mostly remained the same or marginally increased.

A total of 45,402 of the 1.16 lakh students who had applied under the third round of admissions were allotted seats on Tuesday. Of these, 6,179 students were allotted colleges of their first preference. Students who have been allotted seats in the round can secure their admissions online by December 18. Colleges can surrender the remaining seats under various quotas like minority and management after completing admissions under the third round.

In prominent science colleges, cut-offs for the stream saw a dip of upto 2% from that of the second list. Commerce and arts however, did not see a significant dip with those in some colleges recording an up to 1% rise.

“There is hardly any difference in the cut-offs for the earlier two lists and the third list for which there might be multiple reasons. I think that with more students scoring well this year, competition is tough. Also, some students who might have sought admissions in their respective boards like ICSE, CBSE for Class 11 or for diploma courses might not have withdrawn their seats in the portal,” said Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind college, Churchgate.

Several colleges did not release the third list on Tuesday as their seats were filled in the first two rounds. While Matunga’s RA Podar college did not release a third list for commerce, same was the case with St Xaviers’ Dhobi Talao which had no list for arts. Vidyadhar Joshi, vice-principal of VG Vaze college, Mulund said, “With students changing their college preferences, cut-offs might have remained the same or increased in some cases.”

Cut off:

Colleges said they are now planning to start online classes soon. “We have already completed orientation for two batches of students and we will do one more round for the students who are admitted in the third and fourth rounds,” said Joshi. As per guidelines of the education department, colleges can start their academic year after completing 75% admissions.

After the third admission round, over 2.04 lakh seats in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have still remained vacant.