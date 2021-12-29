e-paper
Home / Education / Mumbai schools, colleges not to reopen till January 15

Mumbai schools, colleges not to reopen till January 15

Citing the fear of a second wave of coronavirus, the Mumbai civic body on Tuesday said schools and colleges in the city will not reopen till January 15, 2021.

education Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 21:05 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Mumbai
Mumbai school, colleges won’t reopen till January 15.
Mumbai school, colleges won’t reopen till January 15.(PTI)
         

Citing the fear of a second wave of coronavirus, the Mumbai civic body on Tuesday said schools and colleges in the city will not reopen till January 15, 2021.

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had decided to keep schools and colleges closed till December 31.

In a fresh circular issued on Tuesday, the BMC said it decided to keep all --government and private -- schools and colleges closed till January 15 due to the second wave of COVID-19 in other countries and the situation in some states in the country.

The pandemic is under control in the Mumbai municipal limits though, it noted.

The BMC also allowed the American Consulate School and other consulate schools in the city to reopen from January 18, but did not specify when exactly other educational institutes can reopen.

