NABARD development assistant prelims result 2018 declared, download call letter for mains

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on Wednesday declared the result of the preliminary examination for the recruitment of development assistants. The online preliminary examination was held on September 29.

Here is the direct link to check NABARD development assistant prelims 2018 result.

The bank also released the main examination admit card and information handout for shortlisted candidates.

NABARD development assistant main 2018 admit card can be downloaded by visiting the official website of NABARD at nabard.org or clicking on the link here. The admit card will be available for download until October 21.

NABARD development assistant main 2018 admit card: Steps to download

Click on the link for RECRUITMENT OF DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANT – 2018 – MAIN EXAMINATION ON 21ST OCTOBER 2018 – CALL LETTER on the official website. Now click on Link for Call Letter Download - Main Examination.

Enter your registration number, password/date of birth and captcha code (as in the image) and click on login. Your call letter will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout and save it on your computer.

Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre.

Note: NABARD has also released an information hand out about the main examination which can be accessed by clicking here.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 19:37 IST