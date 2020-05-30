Nagaland Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: NBSE HSLC and HSSLC result to be declared today

education

Updated: May 30, 2020 08:43 IST

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will declare the provisional results of class 10 and 12 board examination today, May 30, 2020, at 2 PM on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC board examinations can check their results online at nbsenagaland.com, after it is declared.

Students can also download the marks and mark sheet online at indiaresults.com or results.shikha.

The results can be accessed by sending the SMS on the following numbers:

For class 10 (HSLC ) results: SMS-NB10<space>Roll number to 56070

For class 12 (HSSLC ) results: SMS-NB12<space>Roll number to 56070

As per the notification, the results gazette will be issued to all the registered institutions of the board. However, in view of the coronavirus lockdown, the board will issue the documents to the centre superintendent only from June 5.

How to check the results:

1. Visit the official website at nbsenagaland.com

2. On the homepage,click on the link available to check NBSE HSSLC result 2020

3. Key in your credentials and log in

4. NBSE HSSLC result 2020 will appear on the display screen

5. Download the result and take its print out for future reference.