e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Nagaland Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: NBSE HSLC and HSSLC result to be declared today

Nagaland Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: NBSE HSLC and HSSLC result to be declared today

Nagaland Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: Students who have appeared in the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC board examinations can check their results online at nbsenagaland.com, after it is declared.

education Updated: May 30, 2020 08:43 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image.(HT file)
         

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will declare the provisional results of class 10 and 12 board examination today, May 30, 2020, at 2 PM on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC board examinations can check their results online at nbsenagaland.com, after it is declared.

Students can also download the marks and mark sheet online at indiaresults.com or results.shikha.

The results can be accessed by sending the SMS on the following numbers:

For class 10 (HSLC ) results: SMS-NB10<space>Roll number to 56070

For class 12 (HSSLC ) results: SMS-NB12<space>Roll number to 56070

As per the notification, the results gazette will be issued to all the registered institutions of the board. However, in view of the coronavirus lockdown, the board will issue the documents to the centre superintendent only from June 5.

How to check the results:

1. Visit the official website at nbsenagaland.com

2. On the homepage,click on the link available to check NBSE HSSLC result 2020

3. Key in your credentials and log in

4. NBSE HSSLC result 2020 will appear on the display screen

5. Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

tags
top news
LIVE: India records highest single-day spike of 7,964 Covid-19 cases, 265 deaths
LIVE: India records highest single-day spike of 7,964 Covid-19 cases, 265 deaths
Centre flags 145 districts as potential Covid-19 hotspots
Centre flags 145 districts as potential Covid-19 hotspots
‘A year of historic firsts for Indians’: PM Modi in letter to citizens
‘A year of historic firsts for Indians’: PM Modi in letter to citizens
Centre may announce 2nd stimulus to increase demand after lockdown is lifted
Centre may announce 2nd stimulus to increase demand after lockdown is lifted
Donald Trump announced US is cutting ties with WHO. Here’s why
Donald Trump announced US is cutting ties with WHO. Here’s why
‘A year of many achievements’: Nadda on a year of Modi 2.0 government
‘A year of many achievements’: Nadda on a year of Modi 2.0 government
Railway Protection Force reports 80 deaths on Shramik trains
Railway Protection Force reports 80 deaths on Shramik trains
Back India’s call for reform of WHO: Italian Minister | WorldView
Back India’s call for reform of WHO: Italian Minister | WorldView
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In