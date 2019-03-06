Navodaya Vidyalaya JNVST admit card for Class 6 released, here’s how to download

Navodaya Vidyalaya has released the admit card for Class 6 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2019 on its official website. Students can download their admit card by logging in to the official website of JNV.

The JNVST entrance exam 2019 will be conducted on April 6. Your admit card should have details of your registration number, name, centre of exam, date of exam, signature etc.

How to download JNVST Class 6 admit card:

Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in

Click on the Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 JNVST Admit Card 2019 link scrolling on the homepage.

You will be redirected to another page.

Key in the Login credentials.

Your Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 JNVST Admit Card 2019 will appear on screen

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 07:38 IST