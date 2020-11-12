NBCC Recruitment 2020: 100 vacancies for engineers notified, check details

education

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 13:44 IST

NBCC Recruitment 2020: The National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) India Limited has released an official notification for the recruitment of Engineer (Civil and Electrical) on contract basis on its official website.

Interested candidates can check the recruitment notification online at nbccindia.com.

“The relevant link for online application will be made available shortly under the head “CAREER within Human Resources” on NBCC website i.e. www.nbccindia.com. The link will be open for fifteen (days) from the day of start of online submission of application,” reads the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 100 vacancies of Engineers, out of which, 80 vacancies are for Civil Engineers and 20 for Electrical Engineers.

Candidates needs to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 500, while the SC/ST/PWD & Departmental candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. Candidates are required to make application fee payment through debit card/credit card/netbanking.

“Job Location: Delhi (NCR), Odisha, Jharkhand etc. Job location mentioned is tentative & may vary as per requirement of the projects,” further reads the notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.