Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
NCERT to revise 14-year-old curriculum framework

NCERT is planning to review the 14-year-old National Curriculum Framework (NCF) in accordance with new national education policy and set up a committee for the purpose.

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
According to NCERT Director Hrushikesh Senapaty, the council is going to announce a committee by the end of this month which will revisit the NCF to bring it on lines of the NEP.
According to NCERT Director Hrushikesh Senapaty, the council is going to announce a committee by the end of this month which will revisit the NCF to bring it on lines of the NEP.(HT file)
         

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is planning to review the 14-year-old National Curriculum Framework (NCF) in accordance with new national education policy and set up a committee for the purpose.

According to NCERT Director Hrushikesh Senapaty, the council is going to announce a committee by the end of this month which will revisit the NCF to bring it on lines of the NEP.

The NCF has been revised four times so far - in 1975, 1988, 2000 and 2005. The new proposed revision will be the fifth of the framework.

“We are just waiting for the new education policy to be finalised and a committee for reviewing the NCF will be announced by month end. The committee, however, will keep NEP as the base of revision. Ultimately the textbooks will be revised as per the new framework,” Senapaty told PTI.

“It has been over 14 years since the last framework was revised. We did review the textbooks in last two years but once the new education policy is in place, the curriculum framework will need thorough revision,” he said.

The council is also undertaking a survey in six blocks to analyse the quality of primary education available and the areas that need change.

“The blocks that have been identified for the preliminary survey are in Shillong, Mysore, Rajasthan, Bhopaland Orissa. A team of NCERT officials is visiting each of the block and conducting the survey. Once the finding are received, the survey will be conducted in more areas and the findings will also be reviewed for the new curriculum framework,” Senapaty said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 17:30 IST

