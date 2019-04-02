NCHM JEE 2019 admit card tomorrow : Here is how to download your hall ticket

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will on Wednesday release the admit card for National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE 2019). NCHM JEE 2019 will be held on April 27 from 9.30am to 12.30am in computer based mode.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website at ntanchm.nic.in.

NCHM JEE 2019 admit card: Steps to download

Visit the official website, ntanch.nic.in, Click on the link for ‘NCHM admit card’, Key in the required details on the login page that opens, Admit card will be displayed on the screen, take a printout and save it on your computer. The Candidates should report at the examination centre two hours before the commencement of the examination. Candidates shall not be permitted to enter in the examination hall after 9am. They must carry the admit card to the examination Centre.

The exam is held to select candidates for BSc course in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (B.Sc.HHA). It is a three-Year (six semesters) regular full time course.

Answer key for the examination will be issued and candidates will be asked to raise objections after the exam. According to the official notification for the exam, the result is likely to be declared by May 15.

