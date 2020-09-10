e-paper
Home / Education / NEET 2020: Exam centres changed for some candidates, download revised admit card at ntaneet.nic.in

NEET 2020: Exam centres changed for some candidates, download revised admit card at ntaneet.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the examination centre for some candidates who are registered for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate level examination due implementation of COVID-19 measures.

education Updated: Sep 10, 2020 22:26 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NTA NEET UG 2020 to be held on September 13
NTA NEET UG 2020 to be held on September 13(PTI)
         

National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the examination centre for some candidates who are registered for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate level examination, due implementation of COVID-19 measures. NEET-UG 2020 is scheduled to be held on September 13. NTA in its official notice on Thursday said that such candidates whose exam centres have been changed, have been intimated through SMS, e-mail and calls. These candidates will have to download their revised admit card from the official website at ntaneet.nic.in.

NTA said that no change in the exam city has been made.

“There is no change in the Centre Cities of the candidates; only Centres have been changed. The concerned candidates have already been informed by NTA through SMS and email. They are also being informed telephonically. Such candidates are advised to download their latest admit card available on NEET website (https://ntaneet.nic.in) and report as per the details given in latest Admit Card at the new Examination Centre for NEET (UG) - 2020 Examination on 13 September 2020,” the official notice reads.

Direct link to download NEET-UG Revised Admit Card 2020

NTA has also attached the list of old and new centres in the official notice. Altogether, 44 examination centres in various states including Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand etc have been changed. Click here to read the notice.

NEET-UG 2020 will be held on September 13 for which over 15 lakh candidates have registered. The examination will be held with strict protocols and precautionary measures to prevent the candidates from getting infected.

