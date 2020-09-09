e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET 2020: SC to hear today pleas seeking postponement of exam

NEET 2020: SC to hear today pleas seeking postponement of exam

NEET 2020: The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday three petitions which have sought postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) citing Covid 19 pandemic.

education Updated: Sep 09, 2020 10:46 IST
Murali Krishnan
Murali Krishnan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A view of the Supreme Court of India
A view of the Supreme Court of India (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday three petitions which have sought postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) citing Covid 19 pandemic.

The matter will be heard by a three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan.

The top court had on August 28 dismissed a plea by students seeking postponement of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and NEET.

“Life must go on,” the top court had remarked while dismissing that case.

Subsequently, JEE was held as per schedule from September 1 to 6.

A review petition filed by 6 ministers from non-BJP ruled states against the August 28 order was also dismissed by the top court on September 4.

NEET is scheduled to be held on September 13.

tags
top news
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing Ladakh disengagement offer
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing Ladakh disengagement offer
Nearly 90,000 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally past 4.3 million
Nearly 90,000 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally past 4.3 million
Rhea Chakraborty taken to Byculla jail
Rhea Chakraborty taken to Byculla jail
Centre releases SOPs for reopening of schools: All you need to know
Centre releases SOPs for reopening of schools: All you need to know
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, police to deploy teams to prosecute protocol violators
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, police to deploy teams to prosecute protocol violators
Bars reopen in Delhi: 6 things to know before heading out for drink
Bars reopen in Delhi: 6 things to know before heading out for drink
Kangana Ranaut tests Covid-19 negative, leaves Himachal home for Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut tests Covid-19 negative, leaves Himachal home for Mumbai
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In