NEET, JEE mains 2020 application correction window reopens

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the agency had already postponed the JEE Mains and NEET UG entrance examinations.

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 13:44 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET, JEE mains 2020.
NEET, JEE mains 2020. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

National Testing Agency (NTA) has re-opened the application correction windows for JEE Mains 2020 and NEET UG 2020. Candidates seeking to make corrections in their JEE Main and NEET UG application forms can visit the official portals — jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaneet.nic.in respectively on or before April 14, 2020. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the JEE Mains and NEET UG official website.

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the agency had already postponed the JEE Mains and NEET UG entrance examinations. Both the examinations will now be conducted in the last week of May 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

“In view of the hardships faced by the aspirants of NEET (UG)-2020 and JEE Mains 2020 in making corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Form due to COVID19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency has further given the facility for making corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Form,” reads the official notifications.

