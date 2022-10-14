NEET MDS cut off released at natboard.edu.in, direct link here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the revised cut-off scores of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2022 exam. Candidates can check the NEET MDS result on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

The Board conducted the NEET MDS 2022 exam on May 2 and the results were declared on May 27.

“It may be noted that there is no change in the NEET-MDS 2022 Rank as published on 27-05-2022”, reads the official website.

The NEET MDS minimum qualifying percentiles have been lowered in accordance with instructions from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India.

Direct link to check revised cut off

NEET MDS result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Revised cut-off scores of NEET-MDS 2022 after lowering of qualifying percentiles”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference.