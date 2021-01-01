NEET MDS Result 2021 declared at natboard.edu.in, here’s direct link to check

education

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 11:15 IST

NEET MDS Result 2021: National Board of Examination (NBE) on Thursday declared the NEET-MDS result 2021 on its official website- natboard.edu.in. Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of dental surgery can check their results online. NEET-MDS 2021 was conducted on December 16.

Individual score card of the candidates who appeared in NEET-MDS 2021 can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in on or after January 12, 2021.

Here’s direct link to check NEET-MDS 2021 merit list

NBE has also released the category -wise cutoff and minimum required percentile to pass the exam.

General Category (UR/EWS) ---50th Percentile -- 259 out of 960

SC/ST/OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) --- 40th Percentile -- 227 out of 960

UR-PWD ----45th Percentile ----243 out of 960

Qualifying criteria:

The eligibility criteria for participation in counseling towards allotment of MDS seats conducted by DGHS or State Counseling Authority shall be in accordance with MDS Course Regulations, 2017 notified by DCI with prior approval of MoHFW, Govt. of India.

“There shall be no re-evaluation or rechecking or re-totaling of responses marked by the candidates,” a statement in the information bulletin reads.

NEET MDS 2021 Result: How to download scorecard after it is uploaded

Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in

Click on NEET MDS 2021 result link

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your NEET-MDS result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.