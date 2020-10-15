e-paper
NEET Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow at ntaneet.nic.in, here's how to check scores

NEET Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow at ntaneet.nic.in, here’s how to check scores

NEET Result 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) will on Friday declare the results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate level exam at ntaneet.nic.in.

education Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 15:35 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET Result 2020 tomorrow
NEET Result 2020 tomorrow(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

NEET Result 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) will on Friday declare the results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate level exam. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their results online at ntaneet.nic.in. Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had on October 12 tweeted that the NEET-UG Results will be declared on October 16.

“DG_NTA will be declaring the results of #NEETUG 2020 on 16th October 2020. Exact timing of the results will be intimated later. I wish all the best to the candidates,” he said in the tweet.

 

NEET- UG 2020 was conducted on September 13 in which around 90% of the total 15.9 lakh registered candidates appeared. Candidates who could not take the exam on September 13 due to Covid-19 pandemic, got another chance to appear in the phase two of NEET exam, which was held on October 14.

The NTA had released the provisional answer keys of the September 13 exam on September 26. Candidates were able to download the code-wise official NEET 2020 question paper with solutions from the NTA official website and challenge any key/s.

NTA NEET result 2020: How to check

Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

Click on the link for NEET result

Enter roll number, date of birth and submit

Results will appear on the screen

Download it, and take a print out

